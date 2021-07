Gary Allan's new 13-track album, Ruthless, is available now. It's his first release since 2013's Set You Free. Gary said, “This is a montage of everything I have done since my last album. It’s what I love. I remain influenced by the ‘90s — as well as by the ‘80s. Twenty-six tracks were cut for this album. Then I went back to the studio and recorded three or four more tracks. Then I returned for two more. From each of these many sessions, I pulled out the cool stuff that I wanted on the record.”