Used-car prices are poised to peak in US after pandemic surge

The record-breaking rise in used-car prices is probably coming to an end — and with it a key driver of the recent spike in U.S. inflation. The bellwether of the industry — the wholesale market where dealers buy and sell in bulk — has already topped out and prices of individual secondhand cars should follow in a matter of weeks, said Zo Rahim, industry analyst at Cox Automotive. Cox owns Manheim, the biggest U.S. auction house selling millions of vehicles every year.