Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Used-car prices are poised to peak in US after pandemic surge

By Alex Tanzi Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 16 days ago

The record-breaking rise in used-car prices is probably coming to an end — and with it a key driver of the recent spike in U.S. inflation. The bellwether of the industry — the wholesale market where dealers buy and sell in bulk — has already topped out and prices of individual secondhand cars should follow in a matter of weeks, said Zo Rahim, industry analyst at Cox Automotive. Cox owns Manheim, the biggest U.S. auction house selling millions of vehicles every year.

www.leadertelegram.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Used Cars#Inflation#Cox Automotive#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#House#Pre Covid#Enterprise Holdings Inc#Americans#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
Related
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

Here’s why car prices are so high, and why that matters

(CNN) — Maybe America’s key inflation metric, the Consumer Price Index, should be redubbed the Car Price Index. CPI climbed to a 13-year high in May, with prices up 5% compared to a year earlier. But about one third of that increase was due solely to the price of used cars.
BusinessPosted by
WBEZ

What The Rise And Fall Of Lumber Prices Tell Us About The Pandemic Economy

It’s been a roller-coaster ride for lumber prices over the last year – and it’s drawn outsize attention from the aisles of Home Depot to the Federal Reserve. Lumber prices surged to record highs this year on the back of booming demand from homebuilders and do-it-yourselfers with plenty of time on their hands. The price surge was so big and sudden, it became a symbol of what some economists feared: rampant inflation.
Cleveland, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Banks in U.S. are poised for weaker results after a pandemic windfall

In the upside-down world of global banking, getting back to normal is bad news for the bottom line. Write us: Crain's welcomes responses from readers. Letters should be as brief as possible and may be edited. Send letters to Crain's Cleveland Business, 700 West. St. Clair Avenue, Suite 310, Cleveland, Ohio, 44113, or by emailing ClevEdit@crain.com.
Public Healthklif.com

Peak PC? Pandemic Sales Boom Is Set to Expire

PC sales are booming, and despite the industry’s cyclical past, Wall Street and the major PC makers believe strong computer demand will last for a long time to come. ‘We expect the return to office trend will continue to benefit Dell in the coming quarters,” read one representative report from Cowen. But there’s reason to be skeptical about these sunny projections. Based on past experience, the present boom times for personal computers could be more limited than people think.
Businessfoxwilmington.com

Used car prices look like they’re about to drop, but how soon?

Used car prices may soon take a turn for the better after months of steep increases due to low inventories of pre-owned and new vehicles. (Uli Deck/picture alliance via Getty Images) Average wholesale prices for used cars dropped by 1.3% in June, according to auto auction giant Manheim, marking the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

Charting renewables' pandemic surge

Wind and solar power grew by record amounts last year, BP notes in its latest detailed and wide-ranging annual look at global energy statistics and trends. The big picture: The pandemic helped to push CO2 emissions from energy use down 6.3%, the largest decline since the end of World War II, amid steep declines in oil and coal use.
Public HealthInman.com

Home prices in car-dependent markets soared during pandemic

During the pandemic, home prices in car-dependent markets grew twice as fast as home prices in transit-accessible markets, according to a new report by Redfin. New data continues to reveal the impact remote work is having on the consumer-preference shift in the housing market. Per a recent report by Redfin,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

China's Inflation Slows In June; Factory Gate Price Growth Eases

(RTTNews) - China's consumer price inflation eased in June on falling food prices and factory gate price growth slowed, driven by the leveling off in global commodity prices, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday. Consumer prices rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 1.3...
Buying CarsPosted by
Axios

Explosion in used car prices finally stalls

The average price of a used car fell slightly in June, suggesting that the white-hot market for these vehicles may finally be cooling off. Why it matters: Used car prices exploded as unprecedented supply chain issues during the pandemic limited the availability of new cars, an issue that spilled into the used car market.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Chip shortage pushed China auto sales down 12.4% in June

BEIJING (July 9): Auto sales in China fell 12.4% in June from the corresponding month a year earlier, industry data showed on Friday, as a global shortage of semiconductors hit auto production in the world's biggest car market. Automakers around the world have had to adjust assembly lines due to...
Real EstatePosted by
USAFacts

How US housing prices changed during the pandemic

The US housing market had its largest rise in single-family home prices in almost 30 years. Home prices in Boise, Idaho increased the most among the 100 largest metropolitan areas, rising 28% in the first quarter of 2021. Honolulu was the only metro area where prices decreased. The Federal Housing...
Buying CarsShropshire Star

Used car prices continue to surge with record increase in June

Data shows the average price of a used car has been increasing for 15 consecutive months. The average price of a used car in the UK continues to surge following the 15th consecutive month of price growth. In June, the average price was £14,276 according to data from the Auto...
Gloucester County, VAwydaily.com

Pandemic Impacts Used Car Values

GLOUCESTER — The effects of shutdowns due to the pandemic are expected to affect used car values, according to a release from the Gloucester County Commissioner of Revenue, Jo Anne Harris. Industries worldwide are still assessing the effects of the sixteen month shutdown period, which was caused by the COVID-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy