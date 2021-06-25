Trae Tha Truth Wants To Hire Special-Needs Adults At New Ice Cream Shop

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai Smith is growing into a beautiful young lady and we absolutely love to see it! Not only is she gorgeous like her Grammy award-winning mama, but she also knows her way around fashion and is transforming into a little fashionista, often catching our eye on Instagram with her killer sense of style. Now, she’s catching our eye for another reason… and we must say that and she looks stunning!