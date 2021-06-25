Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Trae Tha Truth Wants To Hire Special-Needs Adults At New Ice Cream Shop

By BET Staff
Posted by 
BET
BET
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rapper Trae Tha Truth has a new big venture up his sleeve that comes with a special message and a sweet treat. On Wednesday (June 23), the Houston native announced that he plans to open Howdy Homemade Ice Cream shop and hire young adults with special needs as employees. On Trae Day, July 22, the grand opening will take place on a day dedicated to the rapper that honors his philanthropic efforts in his Texas community.

www.bet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
BET

BET

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Tha Truth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tha#Homemade Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentrapradar.com

Video: Trae Tha Truth “Freestyle”

Trae Tha Truth gives his 48 Hours After‘s “Freestyle” its rightful video. Pulling up in a plethora of vibrant Caddies, Trae lets the speakers bump from the trunk for a quick set of bars. This should be played at high volume. hilot. Making money online more than 15OOO$ just by...
Musicrapradar.com

Album: Trae Tha Truth ’48 Hours After’

Trae Tha Truth brings the 48 Hours After with his latest project. Clocking in at 14 tracks, the Houston rapper honors the late DJ Screw on “June 27” and continues the chopped and screw legacy with “Screw The World”, “Boyz Betta Chill”, “Thowed”, “Feelin”, “Dazed”, the Lil Keke and Big Poke-assisted “I’m Still Dined”, and more.
Weight LossPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Shows Off Recent Weight Loss Transformation And She Looks Stunning!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai Smith is growing into a beautiful young lady and we absolutely love to see it! Not only is she gorgeous like her Grammy award-winning mama, but she also knows her way around fashion and is transforming into a little fashionista, often catching our eye on Instagram with her killer sense of style. Now, she’s catching our eye for another reason… and we must say that and she looks stunning!
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Ne-Yo introduces baby girl (photo)

Ne-Yo has promised to be there for his baby daughter “now and forever.”. The “So Sick” hitmaker and his wife Crystal Smith welcomed Isabella Rose into the world on Friday, June 25, 2021, and the 41-year-old star – who has 10-year-old Madilyn and 9-year-old Mason Evan from a previous relationship and Shaffer Jr., 5, and Roman, 3, with his wife – has treated fans to a glimpse at his “little princess.”
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Scoop, There It Is! The Best New Ice Cream Shops in H-Town

AFTER A YEAR spent handing out PPE at the beginning of Covid and helping families get back on their feet post-February-freeze, Trae Tha Truth's latest hope-giving announcement is certainly a sweet one: On July 22 — which happens to be dubbed "Trae Day" in Houston — the rapper-philanthropist will open a location of Howdy's Homemade Ice Cream in Katy, known for employing adults with special needs. The franchise also has locations in El Paso and Dallas.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Gunna Reveals Why He Was Hospitalized

Gunna took to his Instagram Live on Thursday (July 8) after fans had questions as to why the rapper was in the hospital after Young Thug was spotted visiting him. While on IG Live, Gunna revealed he was battling pneumonia. "I feel better. I'm out of the hospital. I had...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Time Out Los Angeles

Tyra Banks is opening a smizing-inspired ice cream shop in Santa Monica

This weekend supermodel, reality-TV personality, talk-show host and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Tyra Banks wants to give you something to smile with your eyes about. In 2009 the America’s Next Top Model host and producer coined the “smize,” a now-lexicon term that means smiling not with your mouth, but with your eyes, and today, she launches an ice cream shop in Santa Monica branded fully around it. That’s right, we’re getting a SMiZE Cream parlor (smizing not required for purchase).
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk's Alleged Baby Mama Says He's "Living A Lie" With India Royale

The woman who alleges that Lil Durk is the father of her seven-year-old son has more to say about the rapper, this time including his girlfriend, India Royale. Recently, Travonna appeared on blogger Tasha K's show and detailed her alleged previous relationship with the rapper, stating that Durk has cut off her child while parenting his other kids.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Nicki Minaj Twins with Her Baby Boy in Rare Photo on Instagram

Nicki Minaj may have recently gone back in the studio, but she's been taking a little break from rapping ever since she gave birth to her first child with Kenneth Petty back in September. Minaj happily welcomed a baby boy (whose name has still not been revealed) and for the most part, she's been keeping her child out of the spotlight.
CelebritiesBillboard

Nicki Minaj and Her Baby Are a Precious Pair in New Photo Together

Nicki Minaj has shared a new photo of her son, with Mom and baby adorably wearing coordinated outfits. The rapper posted the cute family snapshot on Instagram as part of a series of images of herself posing on a couch on Saturday (June 12). She left ribbon and unicorn emojis in the caption for the pictures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy