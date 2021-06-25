Trae Tha Truth Wants To Hire Special-Needs Adults At New Ice Cream Shop
Rapper Trae Tha Truth has a new big venture up his sleeve that comes with a special message and a sweet treat. On Wednesday (June 23), the Houston native announced that he plans to open Howdy Homemade Ice Cream shop and hire young adults with special needs as employees. On Trae Day, July 22, the grand opening will take place on a day dedicated to the rapper that honors his philanthropic efforts in his Texas community.www.bet.com