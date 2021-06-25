Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sean Kingston Says He Cheated On His Girlfriend While She Was In The House

By BET Staff
Posted by 
BET
BET
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During an episode of Angela Yee’s podcast Lip Service, Sean Kingston revealed he cheated on his girlfriend while she was in the house. “I ain’t gon’ lie, I did some shit where she was upstairs and I was f**king another girl downstairs,” the 31-year-old explained, saying his girlfriend “made me so mad to [that] point—and that’s the only time I ever cheated in a relationship, ’cause I don’t cheat. But she made it so bad—she hacked my iCloud, she hacked my f**king Instagram, she hacked all type of shit, bro. Like, imagine.”

www.bet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
BET

BET

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Kingston
Person
Angela Yee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lip Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicHipHopDX.com

Drake Actually Uses Studio Convo With Women For Songs - Ask Sean Kingston

Drake’s lyrics have been providing relatable Instagram captions for the past decade, but there’s a secret to the art according to Sean Kingston. During a recent interview with HipHopDX, the Miami singer recalled Drizzy working his magic in the studio by turning real conversations with girls into lines in his music.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Sean Kingston Says Drake Pens Lyrics Pulled From Talks He Has With Women

It's unknown which rapper's lyrics are the most quoted on social media in captions and messages, but if we were to take a poll, Drake would arguably be in the top ten. The OVO mogul's relatable bars have been used far and wide, especially those pertaining to romance and relationships, and Sean Kingston has recently given some insight as to why people seem to connect with Drizzy's lyrics.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Sean Kingston & G Herbo Connect In The "Darkest Times" Visual

Sean Kingston returned to music back in May when he released his single "Darkest Times" with assistance from Chicago-bred emcee G Herbo. He's previously boasted that the upcoming project is his best work yet, explaining in an interview with HotNewHipHop that "I had a talk with God and the time is now. I have a new deal with Empire and we ready to go, full force.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

US rapper shot to death during live broadcast on Instagram

The grisly murder of an American rapper was caught live on Instagram after the artist began streaming moments before his death. The incident occurred in Hawthorne, a city in Los Angeles County. Zerail Dijon Rivera, 21, known as the ‘Indian Red Boy’, was sitting in his car, speaking via Instagram...
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Duval Infuriates Erica Mena After She Accuses Husband Safaree Of Sleeping With Joe Budden’s Ex

Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiered on Monday (July 5) and the social media feud between two of the show’s co-stars couldn’t have been more well-timed. Over Fourth of July weekend, rapper Safaree and wife Erica Mena — who recently gave birth to their second child — were trending Twitter topics after Mena accused her estranged husband of sleeping with Joe Budden’s ex-girlfriend Kaylin Garcia.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Apryl Jones & Dr. Dre Rumors Flare Again After Night Swim Thirst Trap

Apryl Jones's new thirst trap on the Gram has people talking about those Dr. Dre rumors again. On July 8, the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star posted a couple pictures of herself poolside, late at night. Jones captioned her post, "Night swim on dat ass oh and cause he told me to post it."
Popculture

Why Nicki Minaj Just Called out Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's new rum brand is drawing widespread criticism for cultural appropriation, including from Grammy-winner Nicki Minaj. The Black Panther star issued an apology Tuesday after being called out by the "Super Bass" artist for naming the rum brand J'Ouvert after the celebration of Caribbean culture held as part of Carnival in many Caribbean islands such as Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada.

Comments / 16

Community Policy