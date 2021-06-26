HEAT WAVE: ‘Water the birds!’

If you’ve secured a coveted summer campsite and can’t wait to hit the forest with the fam, be aware that gypsy moth caterpillars (scientific name lymnatria dispar dispar, or LDD) might have other plans for you. These icky insects are popping up on practically every tree in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, and the worst part is they don’t stay there—on the trees, that is. Families are sharing horror stories of the bugs raining down on them and their families while outdoors, and others have even said caterpillar poop has landed in campsite meals (which then went in the trash). These pesky crawlers also pillage healthy trees of their beautiful leaves and can leave nasty rashes on human skin.