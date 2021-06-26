Cancel
HEAT WAVE: ‘Water the birds!’

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe photo is from Trileigh Tucker, who is among the West Seattleites wanting to ensure you remember our feathered (and furry) friends in the mega-hot weather ahead. She points out it’s not just about bird baths and water bowls:. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE put plenty of water out for the birds...

