Video Games

Earth Defense Force 6 Gets New Trailer & Gameplay; EDF 2 for Switch Also Showcased in Action

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday D3 Publisher showcased its upcoming Earth Defense Force games during a livestream from Japan. First of all, we get to see a new trailer and gameplay for the upcoming Earth Defense Force 6, which is coming by the end of 2021 and still doesn’t have an official platform. The...

twinfinite.net
