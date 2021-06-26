Cancel
Picture showing the first Chinese entry-level gaming GPU produced by Zhaoxin reveals performance clues

By Bogdan Solca
notebookcheck.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year ago, Zhaoxin was announcing its intentions to enter the discrete gaming GPU market with a 70 W TGP 28 nm model releasing some time in 2021. From what we can see in the pictures released by Glenfly, Zhaoxin already has some working engineering samples, but Chinese sources are now claiming that these particular models have been cancelled. Could be because of the unsatisfactory performance.

#Gaming#Chinese Market#Baidu#Glenfly Technology#Hdmi#Unigine#Via Technologies#Ip
