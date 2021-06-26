A doctor in Tennessee pleads guilty for Hydrocodone distribution case resulting in death

Bill Oxford/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 a Tennessee-native doctor has admitted his act of illegal hydrocodone prescribing to one of his patients, resulting in the death of the patient. The physician pleaded in the Western District of Tennessee.

Thomas K. Ballard, 63, from Jackson, is the owner and operator of the Ballard Clinic, the place where he gave the prescription for the hydrocodone for medical purposes illegally. Hydrocodone is included in pain-reliever drugs and is not for long-term consumption.

In addition, Ballard had also engaged in inappropriate sexual intercourse with some female patients and disregarded the danger of the medication he prescribed. The drug abuses were recorded in Ballard's own medical records.

From Ballard's records, he thought that the patient had psychiatric issues, abused her medication and created made-up personal trauma and drug abuses. It was also found on the records that the patient had once been arrested for a drug abuse case and consumption of suboxone from another clinic.

Suboxone is a drug used to treat opioid dependency disorder. Regardless of the record, Ballard still prescribed the patient hydrocodone repeatedly, including on May 28, 2015 when the patient finally had a fatal overdose of hydrocodone.

"Today’s plea is a somber reminder of the human cost of illegal prescribing," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. "Above all, physicians are trusted not to harm their patients. When opioid addictions are fueled at the hands of predatory prescribers, death is all too often the result. The Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to hold such prescribers accountable."

"This case represents Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division’s commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic plaguing our state, exposing fraudulent health care schemes and holding offenders accountable for their dishonest criminal conduct," said Special Agent-In-Charge Terry L. Reed Sr. of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

"Ballard has proven himself to be nothing more than a predator in a white lab coat, and he should expect to be punished accordingly," said Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA’s Louisville Division. "Doctors take an oath to first do no harm, and instead, Ballard chose to put his own licentious interests above his patients’ well-being."

"Ballard’s callous disregard for the well-being of his patients and the principles of his profession caused the death of a vulnerable woman and put other lives at risk," stated Derrick L. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). "The damage he caused is severe and irreparable. HHS-OIG, alongside other law enforcement agencies, works to pursue medical professionals who inflict harm on patients in their care."

Ballard will be sentenced to a minimum of twenty years on September 21 if the court accepts his plea agreement. A federal district court judge will count any non-criminal aspect of Ballard's sentence after referring to the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the TBI, DEA and HHS-OIG. The case was prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Jason Knutson, Drew Pennebaker and Emily Petro of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section.

