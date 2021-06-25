Cancel
Illinois State

Photos: Tenderloin Farms brings lavender to Illinois

By Sara Diggins,
The Southern
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery generation has added something new to Tenderloin Farms, just outside of Edwardsville, Illinois. For sisters Kim Hansen and Kris Straub, the something new is lavender. The sisters have been working on cultivating the sweet-smelling, popular purple-flowering plant since 2014, and have put in hours of research to bring their dream to life. They opened their U-Pick Lavender patch and barn-turned-lavender-store for the first time on June 4, 2021.

