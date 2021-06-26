Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

First of Five DCPS COVID-19 vaccination clinics begin Monday

By Steven Ponson
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M03cD_0afkAozs00

Jacksonville FL — Monday the first of five different vaccine clinics will be held at different Duval County Public Schools. The first one will be held at Mandarin High School and each clinic will take place from 9 AM until 1 PM. DCPS says anyone 12 and older is eligible to get a vaccine, but those under 18 need to have a signed consent form and an ID if they show up without a parent or guardian. We’re told those who get a vaccine will receive a $10 grocery voucher which can be used at many different grocery stores.

Below is the complete schedule.

  • Mandarin High School, 4831 Greenland Road Jacksonville, FL 32258. First Dose Date: 6/28/2021. Second Dose Date: 7/19/2021
  • Fletcher Middle School, 2000 3rd Street Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. First Dose Date: 6/29/2021. Second Dose Date: 7/20/2021
  • Westside High School 5530 Firestone Road Jacksonville, FL 32244. First Dose Date: 6/30/2021. Second Dose Date: 7/21/2021
  • Andrew Jackson High School 3816 N Main Street Jacksonville, FL 32206. First Dose Date: 7/7/2021. Second Dose Date: 7/28/2021
  • First Coast High School 590 Duval Station Road Jacksonville, FL 32218. First Dose Date: 7/8/2021. Second Dose Date: 7/29/2021

For more information you can click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
464
Followers
806
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Vaccines
Duval County, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Health
County
Duval County, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Duval County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#School Voucher#Vaccination#Mandarin High School#Fletcher Middle School#Westside High School 5530#Fl 32218#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville, Va., has taken down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, marking the end of a years-long effort to have it removed. Videos shared to social media showed the statue being hoisted off its stone base Saturday morning, with some in the crowd cheering as it was removed from the pedestal.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy