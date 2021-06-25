The Village Of Bethalto Will Have A Fireworks Show Sunday Night
BETHALTO - The Village of Bethalto has teamed up with First MidAmerica Credit Union and St. Louis Regional Airport to bring a fireworks celebration to Bethalto. The fireworks display will take place on Sunday, June 27th, 2021, and is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. The launch site for this year’s display has changed from the usual location to afford a safer event for all. The fireworks will be launched from inside St. Louis Regional Airport.www.riverbender.com