A Big Fourth Of July Weekend Coming In London

Fourth of July weekend is going to be a big one in London. City of London Tourism presents Party in the Park Friday evening, July 2nd at Town Center Park. Live Music from Yesteday’s Wine and Superfecta will be featured on stage beginning at 7:30 next to London Elementary. Food and beverage vendors will be on hand and don’t forget your lawn chairs. Then Saturday, July 3rd, Red, White and Boom returns to College Park next to the Laurel County Public Library and Wellness Park. Festivities begin at 4 with games, contests, face painting, rock climbing, a mechanical bull and the Hillbilly Choo-Choo. The Kentucky National Guard is bringing back its gaming truck and a Blackhawk helicopter. The local Disabled American Veterans chapter will provide a 21-gun salute. At 7:30 Pink Cadillac hits the stage with “non stop boogie” before Southeast Kentucky’s largest fireworks display at dusk. Red, White and Boom and the Wellness Park are both funded and supported by City of London Tourism.