Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Summer of Winning: Carrie Wins the Ultimate Golf Package!

By Macie Hall
discoverestevan.com
 16 days ago

We're giving away awesome prize packs all summer long to help you make 2021 your best summer yet. What's better than a golfing getaway to one of the beautiful courses in Estevan? How about several golf getaways to BOTH courses?!. We asked YOU to enter your favorite golfing photo for...

discoverestevan.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Courses#Golfing#All Summer Long#Camping#Ts M Woodlawn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Portsmouth, NHUnion Leader

Quinn wins Seacoast Amateur Golf Championship

Ryan Quinn of Breakfast Hill Golf Club in Greenland won the 2021 Seacoast Amateur Golf Championship on Sunday with a final round 70 at Portsmouth Country Club. Quinn opened the three-day tournament with an 80 at Abenaqui Country Club in Rye, but followed that with a 68 at his home club on Saturday.
Winston-salem, NCWatauga Democrat

Within the space of a week, Macy Pate wins two big golf tournaments

WINSTON-SALEM — Although now living in the Winston-Salem area, Macy Pate can still be called Boone and Blowing Rock's "hometown girl." It has been quite a year for the young golfer who cut her teeth at Boone Golf Course and honed her early skills at courses in the area. First, she earned a spot in the 14-15 year old division of the nationally prestigious Drive, Chip & Putt competition, played at Augusta National the weekend before The Masters. She followed that up in May by winning the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A Women's State Golf Championship at Pinehurst.
jtv.tv

Denig Wins Rain-Soaked Lyle Ambs Memorial Golf Tournament

Jackson area golfer Scott Denig follows through on a drive during the championship match of the Lyle Ambs Memorial Golf Tournament at Ella Sharp Park Golf Course on Sunday. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (June 27, 2021 8:18 PM) There was no time like the present according to both...
Greenwich, CTncadvertiser.com

Ropiak wins the Greenwich Men's Town Golf Tournament

Amid a field of former champions, Ben Ropiak emerged as the winner of the Greenwich Men’s Town Golf Tournament Townwide Flight Sunday. After shooting and even-par 71 Saturday, Ropiak finished with a 3-over-par 74 Sunday, taking home the title in the top flight with a 3-over par 145 in the 76th annual tournament held at Griffith E. Harris Golf Course.
GolfSportsnet.ca

WIN a round of golf & dinner with Halford & Brough

TAG us (@Sportsnet650) on your TWITTER post. It’s that easy! We’re not going to judge you on level of difficulty, this is open for beginners to experts, the only rule is HAVE FUN! So go ahead and no look putt across your living room into a glass (Shooter McGavin style) or grab some inspiration from the videos below.
Akron, OHAkron Leader Publications

Pursued but never caught, Stricker wins golf championship

SOUTH AKRON — In a tournament that couldn’t decide if it should be a nail-biter or a rout, Steve Stricker won the 2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, defeating friend and fellow Wisconsinite Jerry Kelly by six strokes at Firestone Country Club June 27. Stricker, 54, was ahead after each of...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Malone wins GO junior golf event

Owensboro’s Jax Malone shot a 38 to win the storm-shortened Boys’ 13-15 Championship division of the Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series event on Tuesday at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville. Other male division victors were Bowling Green’s Maxwell Bewley (39, 16-18, 9 holes); Leitchfield’s Jackson Mayes...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Noah Richmond wins junior golf title

Noah Richmond of Montrose won the first-ever Montrose Junior Golf Championship June 23-25, shooting a four-under par 66 in the final round at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Richmond had a three-day total of 212, two-under par. The tournament took place at all three Montrose courses: The Bridges, Cobble Creek...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Seventh inning run carries Rams to 4-3 win

Greene County softball broke a 3-3 tie with a seventh inning run in Harcourt on Tuesday night for a 4-3 non-conference victory over Southeast Valley. Junior Carmyn Paup hit the first homer of her varsity varsity and drove in three runs. It was the third home run of the season for the Greene County team. SEV tied the game with a sixth inning run before the Rams scored in the seventh, they then held the Jaguars scoreless in the bottom of the frame. Greene County improved to 5-14 while the Jaguars fell to 13-9.
Lubbock, TX1025kiss.com

Summer Fun for Everyone: Win a Joyland 4-Pack

We've got three 4-packs of passes to Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock. Want to win one of them? Enter here now. Remember: The more activities you complete below, the more entries into the contest you earn. This contest expires August 2nd, 2021. Good luck!. Three (3) winners will be selected...
Louisiana StateWDSU

Brooke Tyree wins 93rd Louisiana women’s golf amateur championship

MONROE, La. — Brooke Tyree of Sulphur won the 93rd Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship 5 & 4 over Sarah Meral of Abita Springs at Bayou DeSiard Country Club on Wednesday. Tyree entered the 16-player match play bracket as the #3 seed after shooting a two-over par 74 in Sunday’s stroke play qualifier. She dominated match play, winning 8 & 6 in the first round, 2 & 1 in the quarterfinals, and 1 up in the semifinals. Tyree played a total of 79 holes in four days, and her 2021 Championship run included nine birdies and 58 pars. Tyree, a rising senior at Texas A&M University, was steady and unflappable all week and used her experience in elite amateur competitions to her advantage. This victory is especially sweet for Tyree who finished runner-up in the 2020 LGA Women’s Amateur Championship and has been competing in this event since 2017. “This is another goal for myself, to finally win this one,” said Tyree.
GolfKTLO

Heinsohn, Free win Veterans Benefit Golf Tournament

The ELKS Lodge #1714 and the Back Forty Restaurant co-sponsored the 10th-annual Veterans Benefit Golf Tournament Sunday at Twin Lakes Golf Course. Brad Heinsohn and Shane Free won the men’s A Flight with a 62. Steve Smith and Travis Sullivan were two strokes back to finish second, and Steven and Hank Gamble ended up with a 65.
Farmington, CTConnecticut Post

Golf roundup: Goode, Chan win CT Junior PGA titles

Connor Goode, a rising senior at Glastonbury High, shot a 1-under-par 69 to win the 46th Connecticut Junior PGA Championship Wednesday at Keney Park Golf Course in Windsor. Goode finished the 36-hole tournament with a 4-under-par total of 136, one stroke better than Ryan Downes of Longmeadow Massachusetts. Tiffany Chan won the girls division with a 7-over total of 147, one shot better than Catarina Petrovic of Farmington.
Missouri StateMissourinet

Brokenbow wins 114th Missouri Amateur Golf Championship

Curtis Brokenbrow (St. Louis) adds his name to Missouri golf history, taking home the 114th Missouri Amateur Championship win, 3 & 2, at The Club at Porto Cima. Brokenbrow went 34 holes with opponent Chad Niezing, and sat in the driver’s seat for the majority of the second 18 holes. The pair had to negotiate with the elements all day, playing through the rain during the morning and afternoon.
Gamblinggolfmagic.com

Golf punter lands a 90,000/1 BET, winning over £1 MILLION!

Many of us place bets at massive odds which come nowhere near to landing, and we wonder why we ever bothered. However, one punter put together a long-odds bet that he would've thought had no chance, but in the end, it won him over £1 million. The anonymous gambler staked...
Golfkentuckysportsradio.com

Enter to win a spot on Ryan Lemond’s team at the KSR Golf Scramble

Registration is now open for the next KSR Somerset Golf Scramble at Woodson Bend Resort on Monday, July 26. Interested? You can sign up your team of four for a fun day of KSR radio, BBQ and golf in the Lake Cumberland area. Or if you would rather play with...
China Grove, NCSalisbury Post

Local golf: Lyerly wins another Rowan Masters

CHINA GROVE — Nick Lyerly won his third straight Rowan Masters at Warrior on Sunday. Lyerly cruised 7 and 5 in the afternoon final against Richard Cobb. Sunday morning’s semifinals were tighter. Lyerly had a string of birdies on the front nine to open a lead and closed out Hank...

Comments / 0

Community Policy