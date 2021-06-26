Cancel
Former Washington Huskies CB Byron Murphy primed for big Arizona Cardinals role

By Alex Seats
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering his third year in the NFL, former Washington Huskies standout Byron Murphy is primed for a bigger role in the Arizona Cardinals’ secondary. With the departures of Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick, the opportunity is there for Murphy to take over their outside positions after playing mostly at the nickel spot last season.

