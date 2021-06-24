Cancel
Ecuador sees mining exports rising 74% in 2021, ministry says

By Reuters
kitco.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUITO, June 24 (Reuters) - The value of Ecuador's mining exports could hit $1.6 billion in 2021, a 74% jump from 2020, due to plans by its two largest miners to boost copper and gold processing, the Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources Ministry said on Thursday. The optimistic outlook comes...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Copper Mining#Peru#Reuters#Energy#South American#Andean#Mirador#Ecuacorriente#Chinese#Crcc Tongguan#Canadian#Lundin Gold Inc#Fruta Del Norte#Central Bank#Australian#Solgold Plc#Cascabel#Ecuadorean#Codelco
