Ecuador sees mining exports rising 74% in 2021, ministry says

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China raised its forecast on imports of edible oils in 2020/21 marketing year, on increase of palm oil and sunflower oil shipments, the country's agriculture ministry said on Monday. China's 2020/21 edible oils imports were seen at 10.23 million tonnes, up 900,000 tonnes from last month's forecast, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in its monthly crop report. Estimates on output, planting acreage and imports of corn, soybeans and cotton in the 2021/22 year remain unchanged from a month ago, according to the ministry. Key numbers from the monthly China Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) are below: 2019/2020 2020/21 2021/22 2021/22 Percentage July June July change Estimate Forecast Forecast Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 41.284 41.264 42.67 42.67 0.00% acreage (mln hectares) Output (mln 260.77 260.67 271.81 271.81 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 7.6 22 20 20 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 278.3 286.16 293.7 293.7 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln -9.94 -3.51 -1.91 -1.91 0.00% tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 9.354 9.882 9.347 9.347 0.00% acreage (mln hectares) Output (mln 18.1 19.6 18.65 18.65 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 98.53 100.44 102 102 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 108.6 116.26 119.08 119.08 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.09 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 7.94 3.63 1.42 1.42 0.00% tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning 7.21 7.52 7.6 7.6 0.00% stocks (mln tonnes) Planted 3.3 3.17 3.107 3.107 0.00% acreage (mln hectares) Output (mln 5.8 5.91 5.73 5.73 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 1.76 2.6 2.5 2.5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 7.23 8.4 8.2 8.2 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% tonnes) Ending Stocks 7.52 7.6 7.61 7.61 0.00% (mln tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 1.38 1.453 1.388 1.388 0.00% acreage (mln hectares) Cane 1.165 1.191 1.205 1.205 0.00% Beet 0.215 0.262 0.183 0.183 0.00% Output (mln 10.41 10.67 10.31 10.31 0.00% tonnes) Cane sugar 9.02 9.13 9.17 9.17 0.00% Beet sugar 1.39 1.54 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln 3.76 4.5 4.5 4.5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption 15 15.5 15.5 15.5 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln -1 -0.51 -0.87 -0.87 0.00% tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln 28.3 29.03 29.57 29.57 0.00% tonnes) Soybean oil 17.01 17.47 17.67 17.67 0.00% Rapeseed 5.69 5.71 6.01 6.01 0.00% Peanut oil 3.28 3.39 3.47 3.47 0.00% Imports (mln 9.35 10.23 8.5 8.5 0.00% tonnes) Palm oil 4.79 5 4.2 4.2 0.00% Rapeseed oil 1.9 2 1.9 1.9 0.00% Soybean oil 0.86 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.00% Consumption 32.9 33.99 34.04 34.04 0.00% (mln tonnes) Exports (mln 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 4.49 5 3.76 3.76 0.00% tonnes) CASDE includes beginning and ending stocks for cotton, which Reuters assumes to include the cotton held by state reserves. Therefore, ending stocks cited in this table are the beginning stocks plus the latest year’s crop and imports, minus consumption and exports. For all other products, CASDE only includes the balance at the end of the crop year. This appears to be the result of the crop output plus imports minus consumption and exports. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Edmund Blair)