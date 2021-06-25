Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Toshiba CEO Tsunakawa named interim chairman after investors oust Nagayama

By Reuters
kitco.com
 16 days ago

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Toshiba's (6502.T) board appointed CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa as interim chairman on Friday after investors voted to oust his predecessor in a stunning rebuke for its collusion with the Japanese government against shareholders. Tsunakawa's appointment came after shareholders delivered a clear message to management by voting...

www.kitco.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osamu Nagayama
Person
John Roos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toshiba#Ceo#Investors#Reuters#Japanese#Ousters#Asian#United First Partners#Agm#Liberal Democratic Party#Cvc Capital#Chugai Pharmaceutical#3d Investment Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIRTT Announces Appointment Of Todd Lillibridge As Board Chair

CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT") (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT) an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, announced today that the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Todd Lillibridge as Chair of the Board of DIRTT, succeeding Steven Parry who plans to retire from the Board next May in connection with the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. Following the 2022 annual meeting, the DIRTT Board is anticipated to be comprised of seven directors, including the Board Chair. As part of these changes, director Diana Rhoten has succeeded Todd Lillibridge as Chair of the Company's Compensation Committee.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ketamine One Announces Adam Deffett As Interim CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (" Ketamine One" or the " Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the " Board") has appointed Adam Deffett as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer (" CEO") effective July 7, 2021. Mr. Deffett will continue to perform his duties as VP Capital Markets while holding the title of Interim CEO. Ketamine One's former CEO, Robert Meister, has stepped down and also resigned from the Board to facilitate the Company's pursuit of its new strategy subsequent to its previously announced name change. Ketamine One has launched on a search process to identify appropriate candidates and ultimately hire a permanent CEO to lead the Company, which it expects to complete in the coming months.
Telegraph

Foxtons chairman quits following investor rebellions

Foxtonsshares edged higher as its chairman quit following repeated investor rebellions amid claims the estate agent has failed to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday. Ian Barlow, who became chairman in March 2020, will stand down by the end of the year once a successor has been appointed following long-running hostility from Hosking Partners, the company’s largest shareholder with an 11.2pc stake.
BusinessThe Post and Courier

Belk names new CEO, a few months after exiting bankruptcy

Southeast department store operator Belk Inc. has elevated its president and head of online sales to CEO, months after the chain emerged from a brief stay in bankruptcy. Nir Patel succeeded Lisa Harper effective July 6. It was among several executive-level reshufflings that the Charlotte-based retailer announced this week. Harper,...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Glen T. Senk Named Executive Chairman of Boden

LONDON — Glen T. Senk has been named executive chairman of the British clothing and accessories brand Boden, which is aiming to double in size in the medium term. Senk, who for the past four years has served as a non-executive director of Boden, will take up his role this month, leading the business, sharpening the digital offer and gearing for robust growth in underpenetrated markets.
Fountain Valley, CAOrange County Business Journal

José Muñoz Named Interim Genesis Motors CEO

Genesis Motors North America President and CEO Mark Del Rosso has taken a leave of absence from his top post at the Fountain Valley-based luxury automaker. The company confirmed Del Rosso’s leave as of July 1 to handle a personal matter. José Muñoz is currently serving as interim CEO for...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Glencore names Kalidas Madhavpeddi as new chairman

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Glencore said on Monday Kalidas Madhavpeddi will take over as its new chairman at the end of the month, when Tony Hayward retires after eight years in the role. U.S.-based Madhavpeddi joined the board of the London-listed miner in February 2020 and is better...
Businesslondon.edu

Boards and investors disagree on CEO pay

Whether it is anxiety about the economic fallout from the pandemic, or the ongoing national debate over fairness and equality, there remains an abiding focus on executive pay in the UK. Public disagreements on pay between companies and their investors continue to fuel such attention, which, in turn, has an influence on boards determining CEO pay.
San Jose, CAmassdevice.com

Outset Medical CFO to leave, interim replacement named

San Jose, Calif.-based Outset said in a news release that Chambers will depart to pursue other opportunities, effective on July 16, 2021. Ahmed, current VP of finance at the company, will assume the role once Chambers leaves. Outset also announced that preliminary unaudited net revenue for the second quarter of...
Businesssgbonline.com

JD Sports To Split Chairman And CEO Roles

JD Sports Fashion said it will split Peter Cowgill’s role as executive chairman and recruit a chief executive over the next year. The group said on Thursday “a comprehensive process” to divide the role would start shortly. “We fully accept that the composition of our board should reflect the current scale, momentum and global positioning of the group as well as its increased level of market capitalization,” it said.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JD Sports director ousted in investor rebellion over pay

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The chair of JD Sports Fashion's (JD.L) remuneration committee will leave the board following a shareholder rebellion over management pay at Britain's biggest sportswear retailer. At the retailer's annual investor meeting (AGM) on Thursday 54.65% of independent votes cast opposed non-executive director Andrew Leslie's reappointment...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Former Toshiba board chairman had support rate of 43.7% at AGM

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s former board chairman lost his bid for re-election last week with a support rate of 43.74%, according to a breakdown of the vote that marked a watershed moment for corporate governance in Japan. Some 56% of the votes were lodged against his reappointment.
Worldinvesting.com

Toshiba board chairman lost re-election bid with 56% of votes opposed

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba (OTC:TOSYY) Corp's former board chairman lost his bid for re-election last week with 56% of votes cast against him, according to a breakdown of the results that marked a watershed moment for corporate governance in Japan. The ouster of Osamu Nagayama follows an explosive independent investigation...
accountingtoday.com

CaseWare names new CEO, chairman

CaseWare International has named industry veteran David Osborne as its new CEO, and Mike Sabbatis as chairman of the board. Osborne joins the audit software company from Virgin Pulse, where he served as CEO over a four-year period when revenue tripled and 10 businesses were merged in. He has 25 years of experience, having served in senior leadership positions in global sales, operations, business strategy and transformation, corporate development and M&A.
Businessmartechseries.com

Toshiba Announces CEO Succession

Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Maccabe will retire effective June 30 with current Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Operating Officer Larry White assuming the leadership role July 1. Maccabe will then serve as an advisor to Toshiba America Business Solutions’ parent company, Toshiba Tec Corporation.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Hend.eur.focus Share News (HEFT)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Thursday and Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IG Group Holdings PLC - London-based contracts-for-difference trading platform - Hires Susan Skerrit as non-executive director. Skerrit is a commercial banker who has...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Jogo Global names Simon Collins as chairman

London-based iGaming platform provider Jogo Global has appointed former Cashcade and Gaming Realms co-founder Simon Collins as its new chairman. Collins has a strong track record in building new gaming ventures, which will benefit Jogo Global as the supplier looks to grow its business internationally,. Most recently, he served as...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's Ola says Temasek, Warburg Pincus investing $500 mln in company

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing firm Ola, backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, said on Friday private equity firms Temasek and Warburg Pincus are investing $500 million in the startup ahead of its planned initial public offering. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
EconomyFlight Global.com

​Jetstar Japan names new chairman

Jetstar Japan has appointed Nick McGlynn as its new chairman, replacing Yasuhiro Nakamura, who retired on 30 June. “Nakamura has demonstrated leadership as chairman of the board of Jetstar Japan for the past two years,” says the low-cost airline. McGlynn joined Jetstar Japan in January, having previously served as chief...
SoftwarePhotonics.com

CEA-Leti Names CEO

GRENOBLE, France, July 1, 2021 — The technology research institute CEA-Leti named Sebastien Dauvé CEO, effective July 1. Dauvé succeeds Emmanuel Sabonnadière, who had served as CEO since November 2017. Dauvé joined CEA-Leti in 2003. In 2016 he became director of the institute's Systems Division. Sabonnadière has been appointed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy