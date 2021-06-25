Used-car retailer CarMax profit beats as stimulus checks drive demand

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.