Used-car retailer CarMax profit beats as stimulus checks drive demand

By Reuters
kitco.com
 16 days ago

(Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue as people used their stimulus checks to buy personal vehicles, with public transport losing favor due to pandemic-driven health concerns. Shares of the company were up 7.2% at $128 in morning trade on Friday, after it...

www.kitco.com
