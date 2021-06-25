Cancel
Bank of America to pay $11.7 mln over excessive sales charges--US regulator

By Reuters
 15 days ago

June 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch unit will pay nearly $11.7 million to resolve claims that it overcharged customers who invested in unit investment trusts, a U.S. regulator said on Friday. The payout includes a $3.25 million fine and $8.44 million of restitution, according to...

