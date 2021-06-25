Bank of America to pay $11.7 mln over excessive sales charges--US regulator

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.