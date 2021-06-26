Cancel
Keeping cool: Heat, starting gun the biggest trials tests

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Hurdler Sydney McLaughlin’s knee was bloody. Lined up three lanes outside of her, Nnenya Hailey was so hot, she looked to the stands and begged for water. That was before the race started. Thanks to some hair-trigger sensors on the starting blocks, hurdlers felt the heat as acutely as anyone Friday on a 92-degree day at U.S. Olympic track and field trials. It took five tries to get a heat of the men’s 110 meters off and running. It took another four to get McLaughlin and Co., off the blocks for their 400-meter qualifier. McLaughlin made it through her heat and was no worse for wear. Except, she said, that her knee was bloody from having to line up on the hot track so many times.

