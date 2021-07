The event celebrates American Independence Day. Players can use fun and festive fireworks to blast infected roaming around on the streets of Harran. They’ll also snag some good loot to further encourage their burgeoning pyrotechnics habit. The Savvy Gamer Bundle is also available for purchase. It includes weapons, a player outfit, and a new skin to pay homage to what can only be described as “gamercore.” If you like RGB lights, be sure to give it a peep. In fact, the outfit is even called “1337 G4m3R Outfit.” The Savvy Gamer Bundle is available now on Steam. No confirmation on whether the 4wheelz buggy skin includes a gamer chair or not.