Amplifying Black farmers’ voices in a new book of essays, narratives, and poems

The experience of reading, like any intimately subjective experience, is a challenge to fathom, perhaps as tricky for us as it was for Augustine, staring in wonder at his Milanese mentor Ambrose seeming to read without speaking the text aloud. What actually occurs in a reading mind? What goes on in that spooky, liminal interior? Is it a transaction? A kind of confrontation? Books Promiscuously Read: Reading as a Way of Life by Heather Cass White, University of Alabama professor and editor of the poet Marianne Moore, offers us less a bromide on the pleasures of reading and more an existential dive into the word-saturated brain. Her rewarding book pokes and probes our reading consciousness in order to overturn the nature of textual engagement, like stirring the ocean floor to find the strange, ghostly invertebrates living in its depths.