America’s restaurant owners spent much of the spring complaining that they couldn’t hire enough staff, because workers were choosing to stay home and collect unemployment benefits instead. So in May, more than two dozen states, all but one led by Republicans, announced that they would withdraw early from the generous federal jobless aid programs that, among other things, added $300 a week to normal state benefits. Meanwhile, a New York Times survey found that 52 percent of Americans think it’s time to wind the extra benefits down.