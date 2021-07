CASA GRANDE — Joe S. Wright, 85, a longtime resident of Casa Grande, died peacefully in his sleep at home on June 24, 2021. Mr. Wright was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on May 13, 1936, and grew up on a ranch on the western slopes of Colorado. He graduated from Nucla High School in Colorado. In his early 20s he moved to Arizona, where he worked at a uranium processing plant and met the love of his life, Barbara.