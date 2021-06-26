Lois (Rapps) Stinson, 89, Eureka

Lois (Rapps) Stinson, 89, of Eureka died June 20, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Stinson graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Washington University in St. Louis. After college, she taught secondary English and later became the managing administrator at Eureka Medical Arts in St. Louis County and later SMC Medical Center in Miami, Fla. She was a longtime council member of St. John United Church of Christ. She was a member of the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo for more than 40 years, and attended the Protestant Chapel at Ocean Reef and sang with the Ginger Snaps. She was born April 26, 1932, in Washington.