Adopt a Pet | Kittens

Did you know that two kittens are better than one!? Mama Gabby has a litter of B-E-A-UTIFUL baby cats of all colors. Chappie (black and white) and his sisters Laddie, Hadley and Natty are all available for adoption. If you submit your application now on our website, our adoption counselors can set you up with a meet and greet this weekend to pick the pair that's right for your family. This litter is growing up in a WCAL foster home with friendly dogs, kiddos and lots of love. To apply visit: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats.napavalleyregister.com