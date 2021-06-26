Charles City man admits to robbing Adkins Store on two separate occasions

A man who robbed Adkins Store in Charles City County has entered guilty pleas to multiple felony counts. Michael Robert Deremer II, 30, of the 7400 block of Lewis Tyler Lane, Charles City, entered guilty pleas to two counts each of burglary and petty larceny (third or subsequent offense). Two counts of misdemeanor destruction of property and one additional charge each of burglary and petty larceny (third of subsequent offense) were dropped as part of a plea agreement.