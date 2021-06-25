RAMA: Healing in the wake of Kamloops

Gabriele Heale passed peacefully on April 17 after an unexpected illness. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Heale Craig and spouse Clinton Craig of North Grafton, and Kristina Heale and fiancé John Perotti of Montgomery, Alabama; her siblings, Inge Toner and spouse Patrick of Toronto, and Peter Strauch and spouse Debbie of Prince Edward Island, Canada; five beautiful grandchildren, Thomas Heale of Loveland, Colorado, Brooke and Melanie Craig, and Seralyn and Jonathan (JT) Perotti; her nieces, Brigid Flook and Jennifer Heale, and nephews, Matthew Toner, Aric Strauch and Rob and Jeff Heale (all from Canada) as well as many other extended family members in Canada. She is predeceased by her parents, Edith and Frederick Strauch. She also is fondly remembered by her loving family still in Germany.