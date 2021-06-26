BenFred: St. Louis becomes 'Simone's World' once again

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Brooke Raboutou chats about her climbing debut at the Olympics and love for Simone Biles. Brooke Raboutou also can’t get enough of Simone Biles. The rock climber, 20, will make her grand debut at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics later this month after making history as the first U.S. athlete to qualify for a climbing spot at the upcoming games. The upcoming Olympics, too, will be the first to feature climbing as a sport. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Brooke chatted about her hopes for the historical event — and gushed about wanting to meet Simone, 24, at the games.