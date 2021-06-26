BenFred: St. Louis becomes 'Simone's World' once again
When it comes to the constantly brewing debate that is naming America’s all-time sports greats, there never is really one right answer. That said, it’s hard to imagine any of the names on a list that includes Muhammad Ali, Michael Phelps, Jim Thorpe and more being able to show up to work in 2021 wearing the logo of a goat — for the older folks, that’s a pop-culture shorthand for greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) — without anyone raising even a modest objection.www.stltoday.com