HELENA — The Kalispell A Lakers managed just two hits Friday, but add in 10 walks and they had enough to beat the Billings Cardinals at the John R. Harp tournament, 6-2. Four walks, an error and a double-play brought home the Lakers’ runs in a 3-run first inning, and Haiden Bunyea’s bases-loaded walk accounted for this team’s only RBI on the day.