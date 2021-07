You can save yourself stress by planning for these other costs. It's funny; for me, buying a home is a lot like childbirth -- no matter how traumatic it is in the moment, there's a sweet amnesia that sets in after signing that mortgage. I am always (always) surprised by the number of extra expenses that pop up when we buy a home. There are small costs, like tipping the crew who delivers our furniture, and significant expenses, like closing costs, property taxes, and homeowners insurance. Here, we'll discuss some of the other reasons you may need to pull out your wallet, even if you didn't plan on spending more.