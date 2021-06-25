Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The Quad: Exploring toxic positivity and its effects on college students’ mental health

By Diya Indoliya
dailybruin.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have all heard the saying “too much of anything is bad” – a phrase that is glaringly obvious when we have a surplus of sweets or one too many classes in one quarter. But is it possible to have too much of something as heartening as positivity?. During tough...

dailybruin.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Neuroscience#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
UCLA
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

The importance of maintaining student mental health as stated by Eric Dalius and Kim Dalius

Students are the young minds to shape the future. Being a student is extremely fun and exciting. Student life is all about new experiences, lessons, friends, and places. But, if we could scratch beyond the surface, there is a world of stress and anxiety associated with being a student. Whenever applicable, college and university students live under the constant pressure of learning experiences alongside social life and job. The result is a young mind feeling restless and anxious.
Mental HealthThe Fix

Mental Health Awareness in Sobriety

Sobriety is a major pathway to good mental health, but it does not secure it. Instead, having your brain and body free and clear of addictive substances allows you to make the best choices necessary for mental health, and gives you the strength to do the necessary work. The trauma resulting from the pandemic and a year of social isolation have brought these issues into sharp focus, and this opens up important conversations by releasing the stigma around mental illness as a whole.
TV Showshbr.org

Mental Health and Media

MTV president Chris McCarthy and makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor discuss how media can shape mental health narratives. Images in the media can be deceptive. Often those images depict people whose lives seem perfect and who seem to be always happy. But the entertainment industry also has incredible power to portray a wider range of experiences and to shift the conversation around mental health.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Pandemic Affects Your Physical Health & Its Stigma Affects Your Mental Health: A Report by Jason E Fisher

The outbreak of the global pandemic has changed everything; people have faced physical and mental health issues as they got infected and became more aware of the virus. Experts suggest that relying on the facts and scientifically approved precautions is in the best interest of a whole community. Stigma towards the infected patients, frontline warriors, and recovered patients has created a very negative impact on the overall mental health of concerned people. Let’s have a closer look at the complete picture.
Mental HealthFox5 KVVU

Impact of the pandemic on mental health

The pandemic has had a major impact on mental health. Mike Davis visited the geropsych unit at Desert Springs Hospital to learn more. For more information, visit desertspringshospital.com. This segment is sponsored by Desert Springs Hospital.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Christie Campus Health And Headspace Form Partnership To Help Improve The Health And Wellbeing Of College Students

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Campus Health, the innovative mental health and wellness services company with over 30 years' experience in student health, is proud to partner with Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and mental training through its app and online content offerings. This collaboration enables Christie Campus Health to expand the mental health offerings available to their college and university partners, providing an important and necessary resource to students.
Mental HealthNature.com

Mental health of graduate students sorely overlooked

Too few resources exist to help early-career scientists deal with the stresses encountered in today’s ‘publish or perish’ culture. Nikki Forrester is a science journalist based in Davis, West Virginia. You have full access to this article via your institution. Graduate students around the world need more support to manage...
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

Mental health status of students' parents during COVID-19 pandemic and its influence factors

Gen Psychiatr. 2020 Jul 21;33(4):e100250. doi: 10.1136/gpsych-2020-100250. eCollection 2020. BACKGROUND: During the outbreak of COVID-19, the national policy of home quarantine may affect the mental health of parents. However, few studies have investigated the mental health of parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. AIMS: To investigate the depression, anxiety and stress...
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

The mental health benefits of unplugging

I suspect that there is a generational line that will dictate how you respond to the title of this article. Folks, somewhere over 50 (reading their paper copy of the ISJ) will say, “That’s what I’m talking about, I’m gonna read this article!” Folks floating through their 40s will approach it with caution. The title may have caught their eye while perusing the paper waiting at the doctor’s office or on a visit to their parent’s house. Of course, my fellow 40-somethings may well have had the article pop up on Google. At any rate, unplugging sounds like a risky but fascinating prospect, and we know very well that our mental health is increasingly more at risk. My younger friends (anywhere under 40) will likely resist. Why? Because unplugging is scary when every aspect of your life is wired in or connected to the Cloud.
Public Healthumn.edu

New student group explores rural health issues

From small town hospital closures to COVID-19 outbreaks in meat packing plants, rural health in Minnesota and the U.S. is a critically important area of discussion and research. In the School of Public Health (SPH), the new Rural Health Student Group provides students the chance to discuss and learn about the health-related issues facing people living outside urban areas.
Mental Healthmobihealthnews.com

AbleTo upgrades its mental health offering with new platform features

Digital mental health company AbleTo is adding on a slew of new features, including a care navigation tool and a one-stop-shop app. The first new tool, called AbleTo Connect works as a digital clinical screener. Users are able to input their health history and personal history. The tool then matches the user to AbleTo products that match their needs and can also set up the client’s first appointment.
Mental HealthUnion Leader

Dartmouth study finds pandemic led to mental health issues for students

Dartmouth College students showed a significant decline in mental health at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a condition that continued through to June of this year, according to researcher Andrew Campbell. Campbell is one of the lead researchers on the StudentLife project, a study of 217 Dartmouth students and...
Women's HealthEurekAlert

Studies explore links between stress, choline deficiency, preterm births, and mental health

In two recent articles published in Schizophrenia Bulletin, Sharon Hunter, PhD, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry, and M. Camille Hoffman, MD, MSc, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, along with their research group, have uncovered a potential link between choline deficiency in Black pregnant women in the United States and increased risk of developmental and behavioral issues that can evolve into mental illness later in their children's lives.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Mental health and the LGBTQ+ community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Trevor Project, nearly three out of four LGBTQ+ teens are diagnosed with anxiety and depression. IU Health clinical psychologist Dr. Danielle Henderson came on Daybreak to discuss mental health in the LGBTQ+ community. Henderson discussed the impact celebrities publicly identifying as members of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy