A frustrating first half of the 2021 regular season will come to an end this weekend when the Atlanta Braves finish off a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and head into the All-Star break. Just being real, this season has been anything but fun. There have been some bright spots such as the play of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies, but those have been largely overshadowed by the reality of a sub .500 record 86 games into the season. That certainly wasn’t what any of us were expecting.