209 HANNAH PICKETT AVE, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

Wherever you may live in Richmond County, you’re sure to know how Richmond County 4-H enriches the lives of so many young people. We appreciate your support in the past for the 4-H youth to participate in leadership and showmanship opportunities. We are asking for your help to sponsor our 2021 Richmond County 4-H Goat Show. In previous years, the Richmond County Show has attracted youth from Anson, Bladen, Cabarrus, Chatham, Cumberland, Franklin, Guilford, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Montgomery, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Sampson, Stanly, Stokes, and Union Counties. More than 50 4-H’ers have brought over 100 animals and a large group of supporters from the district to the Richmond County Show annually. Our Richmond County 4-H youth that participate in this show will also participate in the North Carolina State Fair Livestock Shows. Youth work with their animals on a daily basis to train, feed, groom, and prepare their animals to be shown. This dedication and hard work deserves recognition.