Marvin Bagley’s cryptic Twitter activity suggests former Duke Blue Devils star wants out of Sacramento Kings
Former Duke standout Marvin Bagley has recently drawn attention for some cryptic social media activity that could predict his NBA future. On Wednesday, the Kings forward liked a tweet suggesting he should leave Sacramento. Shortly afterward, Bagley deleted any mention of the Sacramento Kings from his Twitter bio. This isn’t the first time the trade sentiment has been expressed by Bagley’s family. Back in January, Bagley’s father tweeted, “PLEASE trade Marvin Bagley III ASAP!” The Kings reportedly put Bagley on the market around the trade deadline but were unable to complete a deal with the Detroit Pistons.247sports.com