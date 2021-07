InsuredMine is an all-in-one Sales, CRM, Marketing Automation platform specially designed for Insurance Agencies. InsuredMine, the No.1 Insurance CRM solution provider announced the promotion of Shubham Jaiswal from Director of Technology to Vice President of Technology. Shubham joined the InsuredMine idea team in May 2017 and has served the company since its inception in 2018. He has been one of the strongest pillars of the company and is head of the Software development team.