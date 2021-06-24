Cancel
Nashville, TN

SYNTAX CREATIVE SIGNS NEW YORK-BASED OLD BEAR RECORDS

By GMA
gospelmusic.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 24, 2021 — Syntax Creative is pleased to announce a new partnership with New York-based Old Bear Records, home to a diverse roster of artists and bands that range from instrumental, folk, indie rock, gospel, blues, singer-songwriter, and avant-garde. The label just released an alternative project called Chroma by Quiet Bear and anticipates the July 25-debut Center of the Frame by The Royal Halls. Old Bear began as a collective of rogue, eclectic bands and solo artists and are now confident “it’s the best time to be an independent label because of how easy it is to publicize music and for people to access and discover something new,” Old Bear Records President Anthony Hoisington said.

