While Wisconsinites can appreciate the efforts of State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, (Kenosha News June 24, 2021) for authoring legislation requiring "the Department of Revenue to publish readily understandable graphic data" ("dashboard"), one wonders why this has come about after Rep. Kerman's many years (since 2000) in the Wisconsin Legislature: Why now? It has the appearance of political maneuvering.