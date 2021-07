The Atlanta Braves woke up Sunday morning with the new reality that they will have to navigate the remainder of the 2021 season without the services of their best player in Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuña suffered a knee injury during the fifth inning of Saturday’s win in Miami and had to be carted off the field. An MRI exam later revealed a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee and he will miss the remainder of the season.