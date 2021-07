BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS ) is the first wireless provider to earn the WELL Health-Safety seal, which is based on a new global rating for ensuring spaces and places adhere to science-backed standards that put health and safety first. T-Mobile achieved the rating for the measures it has undertaken at more than 3,200 retail stores, 22 customer experience centers and its Bellevue and Kansas City headquarters — locations that cover a total of nearly 16 million square feet! Starting now, customers and employees can look for the WELL Health-Safety seal at the entrance of most T-Mobile locations.