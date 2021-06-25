The Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds Might Be the Best Earbuds Money Can Buy

Summer is here at last. We’re emerging from our homes, blinking in the sunlight and taking our first tentative steps into the great outdoors. Bereft of anything to discuss, we sit in total silence with friends, unsure of what to do or say. Luckily, music can help fill the gaps in conversation, at least until we all learn how to socialise again. But how best to listen?We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely. Once you’ve made that decision, a more important question arises: which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect...