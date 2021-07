Vanderpump Rules Season 9 is fast approaching, and there’s no doubt it will be a season unlike any other. Half of the OG cast “left” (aka got fired) from the show after last season for various displays of bad behavior. That includes new dad Jax Taylor, which is still a shocking concept to wrap my head around. Jax has been a VPR OG since the early days and his bad-boy antics ranged from entertaining to downright toxic. He’s stolen sunglasses. He’s blown up on his friends. He cheated on his fiance. The list goes on. And while Jax might not be missed by many on the next season, his absence will truly be somewhat alarming.