Leach: Priorities after COVID start with education, health care

Tim Leach’s top priorities for Midland are education and health care – a global pandemic and oil industry downturn hasn’t changed anything on that front. The leader of the lower 48 for ConocoPhillips remains officed in Midland and committed to the city that has been his home from more than 40 years. And as Midland appears to have put the pandemic in its rearview mirror, Leach has high expectations for his community, its residents and its leadership.