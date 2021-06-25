Cancel
Perry, IA

Perry Police Department Report June 22-25, 2021

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 22: Arrest: Alyssa Deann Hockel, age 24, 2902 lowa, Perry was taken into custody and charged with driving under suspension. June 24: Accident: Vehicle 1 Silver 2017 Chevy Camero registered to and driven by William Herbert Cornish of Guthrie Center Vehicle 2 Silver 2005 Chevy Impala registered to and driven by Garrett Levi Swan of Jefferson. Vehicle 1 was pulling out of the Subway parking lot. The driver of vehicle 1 did not see vehicle 2 that was heading north on 1st Ave. Vehicle 1 struck the passenger side rear of vehicle 2 causing vehicle 2 to spin to the right. Vehicle stopped half on the street and half on the curb, Total estimated damages $4300. Driver of vehicle 1 cited for failure to yield upon entering through highway.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
