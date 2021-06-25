Big Sticks pound Sasquatch 16-3

Time to make good on a pre-vacation promise. Before heading down to the Georgia coast for a week away from everything, I wrote about the proposed College Football Playoff (CFP) expansion that would widen the field from four to 12 teams. The highest-ranked six conference champions are guaranteed a berth while the remaining six slots will go to at-large bids as selected by the CFP committee. The top four teams receive a first-round bye under the current proposal, and the other eight teams will match up on the higher-seeded school’s campus for the right to advance. As it sits right now, the quarterfinals onward will be played at bowl sites.