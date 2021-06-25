Big Sticks pound Sasquatch 16-3
SPEARFISH — The Badlands Big Sticks scored 16 runs on 13 hits and rolled past the Spearfish Sasquatch 16-3 in Expedition League play, Thursday night, in Spearfish. "I don't think the score tells the whole story. I thought we played a better game than 16-3," said Jarrod Molnaa, the Sasquatch head baseball coach. "Obviously that's hard to see and hard to fully recognize, but at the same time we did a lot of good stuff. It just came down to our ability to control the strike zone both offensively and defensively.