As New Yorkers flock eastward for summer getaways in The Hamptons, so do some of the city's most beloved restaurants, cafés and more. Especially as the pandemic pushed more city dwellers than ever to the coastal outskirts of Long Island, some restaurateurs' capitalized on satiating New Yorkers' urban tastes, a few hours up the Long Island Expressway. If you're headed Out East but still determined to be near the creature comforts of city life, stop into these local businesses' Hamptons outposts. And of course, if you can't make it out of the city, consider visiting one of these restaurant's original locations, and just pretend the beach is a few minutes away...