$400,000 in grant money awarded to organizations helping priority groups receive vaccinations
A dozen organizations received shares in over $400,000 worth of funding to help raise COVID vaccination rates among priority groups. The Your Shot Texas funds are made possible through a partnership between the Episcopal Health Foundation in Houston, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. in San Antonio, the Meadows Foundation in Dallas, and several other philanthropic organizations across the state.stateofreform.com