Alice M. Hermann, age 77, of Marianna, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Alice was born on June 27, 1943 to the late Savoy Charles Miles and Sarah McElmurray Miles in Aiken, South Carolina. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved the Lord with all her heart. Alice was co-owner of Hermann Insurance Agency with her husband Dick Hermann. There she worked alongside him for many years. She was a blessing to all that she encountered.