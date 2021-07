The Final Showdown Is A doozy If You Stop Attacking. Learn How To Be Victorious In Our Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode INTERmission Nero Boss Guide. The final battle for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s INTERmission DLC campaign is up against Nero, a major antagonist to Vincent Valentine’s storyline, and a fun callback to the Deepground organization featured in Final Fantasy VII: Dirge of Cerberus. Although he may seem very intimidating upon the first encounter, given that he’s a psychopathic angel-winged mummy, once you break down this seemingly menacing battle into its basic 4 stages, it’s actually rather easy so long as you know the secret, with the last two stages of the battle being the only real challenge on both normal and hard difficulty modes.