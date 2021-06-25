VDH Announces Nearly 150 Pharmacies Will Expand Hours for COVID-19 Vaccination as part of the National Vaccine Month of Action
RICHMOND— The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that five pharmacy partners will expand their hours on certain days through July 4 to provide COVID-19 vaccination as part of the National Vaccine Month of Action, a collaborative effort led by the White House that includes businesses, national organizations and community-based partners working together to promote vaccination.