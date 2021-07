FOREST CITY — In the last week, there has been no hotter team in the Coastal Plain League than the Forest City Owls. The Owls, winners of five of their last six games, were looking to start the second half of the season on a high note. Unfortunately, the Martinsville Mustangs came to town on Tuesday night and rained on Forest City’s parade by defeating the Owls by a 10-4 score in the first game of a doubleheader. The Owls hit the ball well, but were their own worst enemy with five walks, three hit batsmen and three errors on the night, which would ultimately be their downfall.